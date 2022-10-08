Ben Taylor shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 169 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.