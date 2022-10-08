Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Ben Martin in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Martin finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Martin's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Martin had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.