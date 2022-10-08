Ben Griffin shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ben Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.