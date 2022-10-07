Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.