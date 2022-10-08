Austin Smotherman shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Austin Smotherman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Smotherman had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.