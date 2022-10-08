Austin Eckroat shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Eckroat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Eckroat's 106 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Eckroat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

Eckroat hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

Eckroat hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 5 under for the round.