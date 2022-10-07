Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 89th at 2 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Cook chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cook's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

Cook missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Cook had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.