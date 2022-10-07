Augusto Núñez shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Augusto Núñez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On his tee stroke on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Núñez went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Núñez to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Núñez's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Núñez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.