Andrew Putnam putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Andrew Putnam's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.