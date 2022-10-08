Andrew Landry putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Andrew Landry hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

Landry missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Landry's 94 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.