Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Noren chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Noren's 177 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.