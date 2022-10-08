Adam Svensson shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

Adam Svensson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Svensson's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.