Adam Schenk shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Schenk's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Schenk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Schenk chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.