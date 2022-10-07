Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Hadwin's tee shot went 283 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 178 yards to the native area, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Hadwin hit his 120 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hadwin's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.