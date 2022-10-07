Aaron Wise putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Aaron Wise's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.