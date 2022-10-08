Aaron Rai shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 38th at 5 under; Mito Pereira is in 1st at 12 under; Robby Shelton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Rai got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Rai hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.