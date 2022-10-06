Zecheng Dou shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Zecheng Dou hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 3 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dou's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dou hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dou to even-par for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dou's his second shot went 210 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 88 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.