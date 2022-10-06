Zac Blair shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Zac Blair hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Blair chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Blair had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.