Xuewen Luo shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Xuewen Luo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Luo finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Luo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Luo to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Luo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Luo to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Luo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luo to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Luo hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Luo to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Luo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Luo at 1 under for the round.