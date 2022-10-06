Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Clark chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Clark hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.