Will Gordon shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Will Gordon hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Gordon hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gordon's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Gordon hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Gordon chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.