Vincent Norrman shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Vincent Norrman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 19th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 third, Norrman's 171 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Norrman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Norrman's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norrman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Norrman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Norrman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 4 under for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Norrman's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Norrman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Norrman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norrman at 4 under for the round.