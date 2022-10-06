Vince Whaley putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Vince Whaley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Vince Whaley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Whaley's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Whaley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.