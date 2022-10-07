Tyson Alexander shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tyson Alexander hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Alexander got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Alexander's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Alexander's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Alexander to 1 over for the round.