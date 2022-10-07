Tyler Duncan shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Tyler Duncan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 130 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.