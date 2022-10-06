Troy Merritt shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.