Trevor Werbylo shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Trevor Werbylo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 337 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Werbylo's 74 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Werbylo's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Werbylo's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werbylo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.