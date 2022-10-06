-
Tom Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Tom Kim carded a 6-under 65 and is two shots back after Thursday in Las Vegas.
Tom Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, and S.H. Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Tom Kim hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
