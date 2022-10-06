Tom Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, and S.H. Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Tom Kim hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.