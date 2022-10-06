  • Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open

  • Following his opening-round, 8-under 63 at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Tom Hoge discusses holing lengthy putts that allowed him to go low, going bogey-free on a demanding course and having a one-shot lead going into Friday in Las Vegas.
    Interviews

    Tom Hoge interview after Round 2 at Shriners Children’s Open

    Following his opening-round, 8-under 63 at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Tom Hoge discusses holing lengthy putts that allowed him to go low, going bogey-free on a demanding course and having a one-shot lead going into Friday in Las Vegas.