Tom Hoge delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hoge finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Stephan Jaeger; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoge chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th Hoge hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 15 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Hoge at 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Hoge at 8 under for the round.