Thomas Detry putts himself to a 6-under 65 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Thomas Detry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Detry finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Thomas Detry hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Detry's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Detry chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Detry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Detry hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Detry to 5 under for the round.

Detry hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Detry to 6 under for the round.

Detry his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Detry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Detry had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 6 under for the round.