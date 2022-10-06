Taylor Pendrith shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Pendrith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Pendrith's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith reached the green in 4 and rolled a 45-foot putt saving par. This put Pendrith at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pendrith's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pendrith had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Pendrith's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.