Taylor Moore putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Moore's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Moore his second shot went 33 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.