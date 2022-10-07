Taylor Montgomery rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Montgomery hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Montgomery finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor Montgomery hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 3 over for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Montgomery got to the green in 2 and sunk a 69-foot putt for eagle, bringing Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

Montgomery hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

Montgomery his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Montgomery to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.