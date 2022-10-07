  • Taylor Montgomery rebounds from poor front in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Montgomery makes a 69-foot eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Montgomery's 69-foot eagle putt at Shriners Children's Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Montgomery makes a 69-foot eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.