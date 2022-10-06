Tano Goya shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Tano Goya hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Goya chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

Goya hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Goya hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.