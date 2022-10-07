-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 06, 2022
-
Extended Highlights
Sungjae Im’s Round 1 highlights from Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im shot a 6-under 65 and trails by two strokes going into Friday at TPC Summerlin.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Im's 167 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Im had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Im hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Im's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 6 under for the round.
-
-