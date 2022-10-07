  • Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im shot a 6-under 65 and trails by two strokes going into Friday at TPC Summerlin.
    Extended Highlights

    Sungjae Im’s Round 1 highlights from Shriners Children's Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im shot a 6-under 65 and trails by two strokes going into Friday at TPC Summerlin.