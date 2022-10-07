Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Cink's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cink chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Cink had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.