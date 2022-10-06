Stephan Jaeger posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Jaeger finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Tom Hoge; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Stephan Jaeger chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.