  • Spencer Levin finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

    Spencer Levin shows off unique putter grip and technique

    Spencer Levin's unique new putter has been compared to the hockey stick putter used in the movie "Happy Gilmore." Levin shares why he made the switch to the split-grip HammY Putter.