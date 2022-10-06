-
Spencer Levin finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
News
Spencer Levin shows off unique putter grip and technique
Spencer Levin's unique new putter has been compared to the hockey stick putter used in the movie "Happy Gilmore." Levin shares why he made the switch to the split-grip HammY Putter.
In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Spencer Levin hit 14 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Levin's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Levin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Levin to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Levin had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Levin to 1 under for the round.
Levin tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Levin to even for the round.
