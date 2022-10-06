Strong putting brings Si Woo Kim a 7-under 64 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Si Woo Kim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Kevin Streelman and Maverick McNealy; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Si Woo Kim had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Kim hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 78 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kim chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.