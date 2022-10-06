Seamus Power shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Power's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Power hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

Power tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 2 under for the round.