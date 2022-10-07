Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Piercy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 87 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Piercy to even for the round.