Scott Harrington finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 96th at even par; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 560-yard par-5 16th. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.