Sam Ryder delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ryder finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ryder hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.