S.H. Kim shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, S.H. Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, and Tom Kim; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.