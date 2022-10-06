  • Ryan Ruffels shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Australian Ryan Ruffels qualified for the Shriners Children's Open after surviving a 6-for-1 playoff. Ruffels shot 7-under par and advanced on the third playoff hole.
    Ryan Ruffels Monday qualifies for Shriners after playoff

