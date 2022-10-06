Ryan Ruffels shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Ruffels hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ruffels finished his day tied for 143rd at 6 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ruffels had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ruffels to 3 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ruffels reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ruffels to 2 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ruffels chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ruffels to 1 over for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ruffels got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ruffels to 5 over for the round.

Ruffels got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ruffels to 6 over for the round.