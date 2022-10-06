-
-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 06, 2022
-
Impact
Shriners Patient Ambassador gets surprise of a lifetime
Shriners National Patient Ambassador Katherine Marchesseault visited the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, NV, where she met Ryan Palmer. Marchesseault also received a surprise call from two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd. Marchesseault, who nearly lost her leg in a car accident when she was 16, currently plays soccer at Northeastern University after recovering at Shriners.
Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Palmer's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
-
-