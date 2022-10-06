Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 331 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 first, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Palmer's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.