Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 36th at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Moore's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.