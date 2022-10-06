Ryan Brehm shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Brehm got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Brehm hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Brehm's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Brehm hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Brehm's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 4 over for the round.