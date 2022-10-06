Ryan Armour putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 114th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Ryan Armour got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Armour's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.