Russell Knox putts well in round one of the Shriners Children's Open

In his first round at the Shriners Children's Open, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Knox finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman, Si Woo Kim, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Thomas Detry, Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, and Tom Kim are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Russell Knox got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Knox hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.